Despite the declaration of traditional rituals by Ikorodu chiefs and traditionalists, to halt the activities of the killer gang, Badoo, the gang yesterday, stormed the Jumofak area of Igbo-Oluwo, Ikorodu at about 1am.
But this time, the gang of three ran out of luck as local vigilance team arrived the scene as they were trying to break into one apartment near a gas station in the area. The vigilance team however apprehended one of the suspects while the other two took to their heels.
Eye witnesses’ account said the trio were naked and rubbed their bodies with engine oil but it could not be ascertained if they were in possession of objects like hammers, white handkerchiefs and grinding stones which the gang was noted for.
A resident, Fatai Odulana told newsmen that some of the residents kept vigils and raised the alarm as soon as strange movements were noticed in their area. He stated that rather than alerting the Police, the local vigilance team was invited to the scene which chased the suspects and apprehended one of them. It was gathered that the suspect was detained till about 6am while the vigilance team and other residents interrogated him.
A team of armed Policemen later got wind of the situation and arrived the scene, but the residents prevented the Policemen from taking away the suspect believing that the police would later relese the suspect. It was gathered that the mob later set the suspect ablaz Yesterday’s attack was the third within one week.
Over one hundred of people have been killed in their sleep leaving the Police and government clueless as nothing has been done so far to stop the trend. Resident said the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led government has also not been proactive on the issue, adding that traditional rulers have also watch helplessly as the once noble area slip into a ritualists den.
