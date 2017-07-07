Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs, will soon become in-laws.

Their children, Ayomide Amosun and Oladipo Dabiri will be getting married on Saturday, July 8 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and state governors are expected to attend the traditional wedding ceremony.

The white wedding, it was gathered will take place in the United States at a later date.

Juju music maestro, King Sunny Ade and Fuji music icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, will entertain guests at the ceremony.

Ayomide is the first daughter of Governor Amosun and his wife, Olufunsho. She is a lawyer and was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 2015.

The groom, Oladipo is the eldest of the two sons of Mrs. Erewa. He schooled in Bristol, United Kingdom and recently relocated to Nigeria.