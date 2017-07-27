The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in Abuja on Thursday said making amendments on the 1999 Constitution will promote good governance.The lower chamber has so far approved 14 out of 33 bills before it on the constitution amendment process, based on the report of the joint committee of the National Assembly.The Senate carried out a similar process on Wednesday.Prominent among the bills adopted by the Assembly are the bills on financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly, independent candidature, separation of the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.Others are admittance of former heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State, devolution of powers, strengthening of local government administration and provision of immunity for lawmakers on spoken or written words during plenary.Also amended were authorisation of expenditure, distributable pool account and change of name of Nigeria Police Force to Nigerian Police.Also amended were provisions for grounds for de-registration of political parties, timely passage of bills, time frame for submitting ministerial or commissioner nominees, restriction of tenure for presidents and governors.Bills rejected so far by the Assembly include those on state creation and boundary adjustments, appointment of minister from the FCT and change of names of some local government areas.