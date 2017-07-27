Among the five members of staff of the University of Maiduguri killed by insurgents during the exploration for oil in the Lake Chad Basin is Idris Abubakar Njodi, the younger brother of the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.The younger Abubakar Njodi after his funeral prayer at 10:30 am on Thursday at the University’s Central Mosque had his corpse interred at Gwange Muslim Burial Ground.Abubakar Njodi’s corpse was among the over 30 corpses brought from the scene of the attack in two army ambulances and four pickup vans.The corpses were deposited at the morgue of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.The institution’s community was thrown into mourning on Thursday when news of the sad incident filtered in, said the University’s Chapter Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of University, Dr. Dani Mamman.Mamman confirmed to journalists that four other staff of the university involved in the attack were still missing.According to Mamman; two of the slain persons were academic staff in the department of geology, two were technicians, while the other was a driver.He lampooned that statement issued by the military that all the abductees were rescued was misleading, lamenting that they ought to have made it clear that they recovered dead bodies of the victims.“When the military declared that all the kidnapped persons were rescued, anxiety and happiness pervaded us, thinking that they are alive. However to our dismay, rather than seeing our staff alive, the military deposited their corpses”, he decriedHe urged the security agents to intensify efforts towards rescuing the missing persons.