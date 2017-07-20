



Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, on Thursday, described his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode as the Governor-General of Nigeria, saying that the position of Lagos as the economic nerve centre of the country and the brilliant performance of the Governor in office could not be downplayed in any form.Speaking while receiving Governor Ambode on a courtesy visit at Government House in Oke-Fia Osogbo, Aregbesola said considering the fact that the economy of Lagos was about the summation of economies of thirty States in Nigeria, one would be denying the obvious not to recognize the vantage position of the State and its Governor in the scheme of affairs in the country.“I recognise the Governor of Lagos State who by my own assessment is the Governor General of Nigeria. I say so for a very good reason. It is not a question of age of the occupant of that office or his tenure. It is simply an attestation to the fact that the economy of Lagos is about the summation of the economies of thirty States in Nigeria. One will be deceiving himself not to recognize that fact,” Aregbesola said.While recalling similar visit to former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande by the then Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Aregbesola described Governor Ambode’s visit as historic and apt coming at a time when the State lost some illustrious indigenes and in the wake of democratic assault which he recently suffered, saying that he had been greatly encouraged, motivated and given calm disposition by the visit.