An All Progressives Congress bigwig in Rivers State, Chief Andrew Uchendu, has described the leader of the party in the state, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, as his “god”.Uchendu was recently declared the winner of the Rivers East senatorial election by the state election tribunal.The APC chief, who made this remark during the unity rally/thanksgiving organised by the Obio/Akpor LGA caucus leader, Mr. Chikordi Dike, on Sunday, said no Rivers son had contributed more to his (Uchendu) life than Amaechi, who is also the Minister of Transportation.Uchendu said, “There is no Rivers son that has made the kind of contribution Rotimi Amaechi has made in life. Wike said Amaechi behaves like a god, but the Bible said man is god to man.“If Amaechi has been the instrument of elevation and empowerment of many young people who were at the grassroots and now in the highest level of political career, is he not their god? And if he has helped people who testify as we are testifying today, for me, Amaechi is my god.“I must congratulate the new leadership of Obio/Akpor caucus and other caucuses from different LGAs. Looking at the crowd here today, it shows that the house is settled for a serious business in 2019.“By recovering my mandate, Rivers people now have an alternative voice. The truth is in the recorded memory in the political development of Ikwerre ethnic nationality.“Don’t forget when Obio/Akpor people said they were not going to accept Nyesom Wike for his second tenure as the chairman of the council, Amaechi went on his knees at the residence of the late Eric Asor at Elelewon and pleaded for Wike to be given a second chance.“And the people accepted, from chairman to chief of staff and then minister; how else can man be god to man?”Meanwhile, the state chapter of the APC has insisted that there is no disunity among its members.The party also dismissed claims in some quarters that there was a crack in the APC following the dissolution of its caucuses across the state by Amaechi.The Chairman of the Implementation Committee of the state APC Restructuring and Election Council, Mr. Sampson Ngenebara, said the reshuffle in the party had nothing to do with anybody, adding that it was only aimed at strengthening the party.Ngenebara explained that those aggrieved as a result of the decision of the implementation committee should view the change as an act of God for the development of the party.