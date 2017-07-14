An Osun State High Court has granted bail to an ex-Acting Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Anthony Elujoba and the bursar of the university, Mrs. Aderonke Akeredolu, who are standing trial for alleged stealing.Justice David Oladimeji granted bail to the two accused persons in the ruling he delivered on Friday. Elujoba was granted bail on self-recognition while the bursar was granted bail in the sum of N50 million and two sureties.There is wild jubilation at the court premises immediately the judge granted the bail and workers and students started chanting Elujoba.Elujoba and Akeredolu are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on seven counts of stealing among other charges.The judge shifted his sitting from the High Court in Ede to Osogbo and security was tightened at the High Court premises in Osogbo on Friday.Scores of OAU workers and students had laid siege to the Ede High Court on Tuesday and forced the judge to reverse his earlier order that Elujoba and the bursar should be remanded at Ilesa Prison.The protest lasted over four hours as the workers including professors and students vowed to prevent anybody from taking Elujoba to the prison.The judge eventually reversed himself and ordered that the former acting VC be taken back to the EFCC custody from where he was brought to court on Tuesday.Elujoba acted as vice chancellor for less than one year and he paid workers allowances of over N1 billion among other steps he took to restore peace to the university which was in chaos before he took charge.