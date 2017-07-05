A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, has fixed October 11 to begin hearing on the matter between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the former Rivers state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Gesila Khan and her alleged accomplice, Peter Popnin.

Khan is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for allegedly obtaining a gratification to the tune of over N180 million from yet to be named person (s), while serving as the state REC, during the 2015 general elections.

Justice Sailu Saidu adjourned the matter after listening to both counsels in the matter over permission to extend date for hearing.

Earlier, Barr J. T kpakol, Counsel to the 2nd defendant in the matter, Peter Popnin, an ex-staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who was arrested with Khan for allegedly assisting her in receiving the said gratification, asked the court for adjournment, saying that he was just briefed and needed time to prepare for the matter.

The EFCC lawyer, Ahmed Aruga, who told the court that the 2nd defence counsel had briefed him about his position, said they are ready for hearing in the court with their witness.

Aruga urged the defence counsel not to use the excuse as a ploy to delay the matter that started a month ago, stressing that EFCC was ready to ensure that the matter is not delayed.