The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dismissed reports saying it recovered the sum of $42m from a farm belonging to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi.

There are reports saying the anti-graft agency had recovered the $42m from Makarfi’s farm two hours after he was declared the authentic chairman of the party by Supreme Court on Wednesday.

But spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwajaren , in a statement said the report was false.

The Commission urged members of the public to ignore the message.

The statement reads in part, “The EFCC hereby warns the general public to be wary of the activities of those who have been misleading Nigerians with false information about the activities of the commission.

“While many unsuspecting Nigerians shared the unfounded post, others simply copied and reposted as the original, which generated a myriad of reactions, suggesting that the commission was a tool in the hands of the executive to further destabilise the PDP.

“We have considered it necessary to set the records straight and to advise social media activists to be wary of those who are out to sow a seed of discord among Nigerians as there is no EFCC investigation on Senator Makarfi.”