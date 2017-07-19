Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he would collaborate with global anti-corruption networks to bring all corrupt politicians in Nigeria to book.Sheriff said this through the former spokesmen for his National Working Committee, Bernard Mikko, on Tuesday, while reacting to some reports that he was absent from the party’s caucus meeting.He appealed to members of his camp not to leave the PDP, adding that he would address a world press conference on the way forward, after studying the Supreme Court judgment that removed him from office.Mikko stated that Sheriff was neither in the country nor invited to the meeting at Wadata Plaza on Monday evening.He said, “However, he will address a world press conference on the way forward after we have received and studied the full judgment of the Supreme Court and analysed its import on our democracy.“We, therefore, appeal to all our loyal supporters nationwide not to defect as we are still committed to bringing the party back to the grass roots.“We assure them that we will not only give them a voice, but they will also be heard. We will collaborate with global anti-corruption networks to bring all corrupt politicians in Nigeria to book, including the PDP members having criminal cases bordering on dishonesty and malfeasance.”