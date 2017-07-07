Arsenal striker, Alexis Sanchez, has told the club that he wants to leave for their Premier League rivals, Manchester City.El Mercurio reports that Sanchez spoke to his family and his Chile teammates during the just concluded Confederations Cup in Russia and the decision was unanimous.It is also claimed that the 28-year-old, who has one year left on his current deal at the Emirates, does not want to wait until next year to leave as a free agent.“Not playing in the Champions League is a big deal for Alexis, he is motivated to participate and indeed win it.“Alexis spoke to his teammates during the Confed cup about the matter, he spoke to his family as well. All of them came to the same conclusion, it is best for him to end his journey with Arsenal and join City their rivals.”“Alexis [does not want to wait one more year to leave for free], for any reason, his thinking is to leave now,” part of the report read.