Alaba International Market was temporary shutdown, Thursday, when traders came out en-mass to welcome a former chairman of the market, Chief Azubuike Ekwerekwu, who led members of Igbo Coalition in All Progressive Congress APC to solicit for massive support for the party in Ojo Local government Area of Lagos state.During the occasion, Chief Ekwerekwu popularly called Obosi spoke of the need for Igbo in the area to take the election serious by given their votes for the ruling APC in the state stating that the importance of their investments in the area cannot be over emphasised. He emphasised the need to identify with the party reminding them that where your treasure is remains where your mind should be.In his speech, Chairman of Igbo Coalition in APC, Chief Chris Ekwilo, appreciated the leader of the party in the area for carrying Igbos along by given them the coveted post of Vice chairman of the council in the person of Mrs. Edna Uche Ubosi and enjoined them to reciprocate the noble gesture by the Yorubas by giving their block votes to the party.In his speech the President of Alaba Amalgamated Union, Chief Felix Nwagu, thanked the leader of the team, Chief Ekwerekwu and leaders of Igbo Coalition for gracing the occasion assuring that Igbos will reciprocate the gesture of the Yorubas in the area. In the same vein, Chairman of the election committee, Uchenna Nnadozie also enjoined everyone to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the party emerged the winner.