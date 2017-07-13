The portrayal of Nigeria as an animal kingdom has continued between Senator Shehu Sani and the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

Recall that earlier in the week, with the use of metaphors, the Senator described what could be going on in the Presidency. (read HERE

Part of Sani’s Facebook post read that “Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers; still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not.

“It is the wish of the hyenas and the jackals that the Lion King never wakes up or comes back so that they can be kings. It is the prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the kingdom from the hyenas, the wolves and other predators.”

Aisha responded swiftly by saying, “God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.”

Via the same platform on Wednesday night, the Senator representing Kaduna central wrote, “The Anaconda and the Python once ruled the Forest; they ruled unjustly and brutally.

“The Cobras, the Vipers, the mambas, the Boars merged and promised to take the inhabitants of the forest out of the forest of thorns to the promised forest of roses; and they dethroned the Anaconda and the Python.

“Then the forest was stuck with the Losers talking at each other and the winners not talking to each other.

“The Winners must talk to each other before the losers stop talking at each other.”