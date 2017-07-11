Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the personality behind the misleading photographs of her husband in London which surfaced on the internet over the weekend.

She said a Nigerian UK-based socialite and blogger named Aisha Alubankudi circulated the photographs.

Mrs. Buhari said that although the photographs were authentic and belonged to the blogger, they were however, not recent images.

She disclosed this in a brief chat, through her spokesman, Sulaiman Haruna.

“The picture did not emanate from us. They belonged to her (Alubankudi) and she has responded (to appropriate authorities),” Haruna said.

It was also gathered that Aisha Alubankudi was the woman standing between President Buhari and the Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, in the circulated photographs.





It could be recalled that Mrs Buhari ​had jetted out to London last week to visit her ailing husband. and with Alubankudi’s release of the images, unsuspecting Nigerians were misled into thinking that President Buhari was relatively hale and hearty.





Buhari has spent 65 days in London on a second medical vacation this year.





Aishat Alubankudi has also revealed that the picture is an old one taken before 2015 election.



