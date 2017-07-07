Following the death of Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Joseph Bodunrin Daudu (SAN), of a heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna on Thursday, some Nigerian activists close to her have come out to reveal what likely led to her untimely death.
In a series of tweets, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, stated that Ranti endured 28 years of vicious domestic violence.
He tweeted:
"Ranti, the ablest advocate for the human rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria, had heart, soul & goodness. She endured torture no one should live with at the hands of a big man. She's at rest. #TearsFail," Chidi said.
On her part, the co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu, revealed that late Ranti disclosed to her in their last conversation that even her children had told her to leave the marriage, due to incessant abuse.
See their tweets below:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.