Following the death of Ranti Daudu, the wife of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Joseph Bodunrin Daudu (SAN), of a heart attack at a hospital in Kaduna on Thursday, some Nigerian activists close to her have come out to reveal what likely led to her untimely death.





In a series of tweets, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu‏, stated that Ranti endured 28 years of vicious domestic violence.

He tweeted:

"Ranti, the ablest advocate for the human rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria, had heart, soul & goodness. She endured torture no one should live with at the hands of a big man. She's at rest. #TearsFail," Chidi said.

On her part, the co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu‏, revealed that late Ranti disclosed to her in their last conversation that even her children had told her to leave the marriage, due to incessant abuse.

