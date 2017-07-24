African Nations Championship final zonal qualifying round draw:Egypt v MoroccoAlgeria v LibyaWest ASenegal v GuineaMauritania v MaliBenin v NigeriaNiger v Ivory CoastBurkina Faso v GhanaEquatorial Guinea v GabonCongo Brazzaville v Democratic Republic of Congo (holders)Sao Tome e Principe v CameroonUganda v RwandaEthiopia v Sudan/BurundiMadagascar v AngolaComoros v NamibiaSouth Africa v ZambiaFirst legs: Aug 11-13, second: Aug 18-20Note: aggregate winners qualify for 2018 tournament with hosts Kenya