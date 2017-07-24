 African Nations Championship draw: Nigeria handed a fair draw | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
African Nations Championship final zonal qualifying round draw:


North

Egypt v Morocco

Algeria v Libya

West A

Senegal v Guinea

Mauritania v Mali

West B

Benin v Nigeria

Niger v Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso v Ghana

Centre

Equatorial Guinea v Gabon

Congo Brazzaville v Democratic Republic of Congo (holders)

Sao Tome e Principe v Cameroon

Centre-East

Uganda v Rwanda

Ethiopia v Sudan/Burundi

South

Madagascar v Angola

Comoros v Namibia

South Africa v Zambia

First legs: Aug 11-13, second: Aug 18-20

Note: aggregate winners qualify for 2018 tournament with hosts Kenya

