African Nations Championship final zonal qualifying round draw:
North
Egypt v Morocco
Algeria v Libya
West A
Senegal v Guinea
Mauritania v Mali
West B
Benin v Nigeria
Niger v Ivory Coast
Burkina Faso v Ghana
Centre
Equatorial Guinea v Gabon
Congo Brazzaville v Democratic Republic of Congo (holders)
Sao Tome e Principe v Cameroon
Centre-East
Uganda v Rwanda
Ethiopia v Sudan/Burundi
South
Madagascar v Angola
Comoros v Namibia
South Africa v Zambia
First legs: Aug 11-13, second: Aug 18-20
Note: aggregate winners qualify for 2018 tournament with hosts Kenya
