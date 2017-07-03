African Development Bank (AfDB) director-general for Southern Africa, Dr Tonia Kandiero, has died after collapsing in her office in Pretoria, South Africa.

AfDB Malawi’s Benson Nkhoma, who confirmed her death said AfDB was still investigating the cause of death, but she had “complained of health issues” prior to her collapse on Wednesday night, June 28.





According to Nkhoma, arrangements were being made to have her body repatriated to her country, Malawi for burial.





Kandiero, who took up the post in November 2016, was tasked with development and business delivery in the region.





Before joining the bank, Kandiero had worked for SA Treasury, first as director of trade and macroeconomic policy, and later as director for global development policy and international economics.





She studied at Morehead State University and Howard University in the US, and held a PhD in economics.