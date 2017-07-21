Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation Afenifere joined other Nigerians on Friday to mourn Dr Olu Onagoruwa, a former Attorney-General of the Federation.Afenifere’s spokesman Yinka Odumakin said that Nigeria had lost a prolific legal mind.“We have lost a brilliant attorney and prolific legal mind.“His death has robbed the country of one of its foremost jurisprudence giants.“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Odumakin said.Similarly, the O’odua People’s Congress described Onagoruwa’s passing as an exit of a legend.The founder of the OPC, Dr Fredrick Faseun, said he would miss the former attorney-general.“We were in the struggles together both in Nigeria’s military and post-military era.“Onagoruwa laboured with us in the National Democratic Coalition for the emancipation of Nigeria.“He toiled to free Nigeria from captivity. We will miss him greatly,” Faseun said.Human Rights Lawyer and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chief Maxi Okwu, described Onagoruwa as a “sound and great legal mind”.Okwu said that Onagoruwa contributed his quota to the building of Nigeria, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family”.Constitutional lawyer and former National Secretary of the Labour Party Kayode Ajulo said that Onagoruwa helped many lawyers in Nigeria with his tide of advocacy.“Onagoruwa and the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi were legal giants that inspired most of us.“Onagoruwa combined activism with intellectual flavour that will always be remembered,” Ajulo said.Onagoruwa, who was also a human rights activist died on Friday. He was 80 years.He had a doctorate degree in law and was the only attorney-general of the federation, who did not bag the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title at the time.He was Nigeria’s attorney-general and minister of justice from 1993 to 1994 during the regime of Gen. Sani Abacha.