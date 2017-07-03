Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, believes the Spanish style of football will be perfect for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho who is a transfer target of several clubs.The onetime Racing Santander and Real Sociedad star shared his thoughts on the Iheanacho transfer situation with City manager Pep Guardiola seemingly keen to see the Super Eagles star sold to another club this summer after relegating him to third choice on the pecking order."The Spanish league, La Liga, will not be a bad idea for Kelechi. The style suits him," Adepoju told journalists on Monday."Clubs like Valencia and Sevilla play the kind of football that he can fit in. They play in European competitions, especially Sevilla almost every other season, so that's a good one for him."So my opinion is that it will be nice if he considers the Spanish clubs."We have not had many Nigerian players in the La Liga, just a few although. The wages may not quite be the same as they receive in England," the former Nigeria international affectionately known as the Headmaster concluded.