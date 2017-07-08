The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun West Senatorial District by-election, Chief Ademola Adeleke, cast his vote at Unit 9 Ward 2 at Sagba- Abogunde area of Ede at around 8:35.The PDP candidate said the process was going on well as at the time and expressed confidence that he would win the contest.He said, “There was rain this morning and that rain is a shower of blessing.The process is going on well and I am very optimistic that with God on my side, I shall be victorious .”Our correspondent observed that there was a large turnout in the town as voters troops out early and voting started by 8:00 am at all the polling units visited so far.The agent of National Conscience Party, Adewale Abdulsalam, told journalists that there was no problem at Unit 10 Wars 4 where he monitors.