The Assistant General Overseer to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Administration/Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola has thrown his weight behind calls for the restructuring of the Nigerian nation.Odesola stated this in a chat with newsmen after the monthly Special Prayer programme and thanksgiving for First Born and their families hosted by the national headquarters of the church, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte- Metta, Lagos tagged: “Born to excel.”Pastor Odesola stressed the importance of restructuring the nation, noting that it would go a long way to providing solutions to several unnecessary agitations across the nation and open doors for Nigeria to settle down and address important issues that would give Nigerians a sense of belonging.He said: “I am happy that all stakeholders and leaders of thought have agreed on the need to restructure and I agree with it too. It will provide us an opportunity to discuss and address the teething problems that led to agitations in several quarters.“We need restructuring that will further unify the country guided by selfless love, peace, good conscience and prosperity for all.”The cleric further called on Nigerians to help one another instead of thinking of disintegration while those that have enough should go into entrepreneurship and engage those who do not have the wherewithal to do so.“Nigerians should take advantage of the diversification and think of what to do instead of criticising the government. I submit that the present economic situation is an avenue for Nigerians to come up with a lot of bright ideas in the area of entrepreneurship,” he said.He urged government to remain focused and work hard to implement projects that will ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians.