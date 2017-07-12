According to sources, Nollywood actress, Lola Margaret has been arrested. She is currently undergoing interrogation in the hands of the police in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The Yoruba actress was arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering in USA. It was gathered that she was arrested after a huge sum of money was wired into her account and the collection method failed.

For those who don’t know her, she came into limelight after she starred as the lead character in the movie Bisola Alan. Lola is from Ilesa, Osun State. She graduated from Lagos State University with a degree in History and International Relations.







