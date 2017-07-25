Reuben Abati, a former spokesman to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed with First Lady, Aisha Buhari that Nigeria is no doubt a country dominated by hyenas, jackals and small animals.

In an article entitled ‘Lunch In London, Anxiety In Nigeria’, Abati said Nigeria is a big animal kingdom denominated by lower and higher animals.

He wrote, “What I know is that we are now truly, a country of hyenas, jackals and small animals. A big animal kingdom, but when the First Lady Aisha Buhari drew attention to this, recently, we all started screaming that she was rather condescending but right now, with what I am seeing and hearing, I believe she will be vindicated in the long run.‎

“We, the people are obviously the small animals. In an animal kingdom, the bigger animals do what they like with the smaller ones, and they dare not complain.

“My friend, why must I always be the one to tell you what is going on in this country? When you want to be mischievous, that is when you ask funny questions. Are we not in this country together? Don’t you listen to the news like everyone else?”

Abati said the pictures of Buhari and some APC members in London does not look real to him.

He voiced his conviction thus, “But for just this last time, I will use my church mind to tell you that the latest development is photography as a tool of governance.

“Some APC Governors and party leaders just visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London. They had lunch with him and took photographs. I know about that. I actually saw the photos too. But the whole thing doesn’t look straight to me.

“It doesn’t look crooked to me either. People have been complaining that the President of Nigeria is missing in action and they need to know that he is still alive. So, they provide a photograph of him having lunch with his party members and loyalists. How is that a problem for you? We should be glad that the President is getting well.”



