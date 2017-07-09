Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited, previously trading as ‘Etisalat Nigeria’ on Wednesday officially unveiled its new brand identity, 9mobile, with a new logo and website.The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Mr Boye Olusanya, said at a news conference in Lagos that the new logo was in conformity with the new name.Olusanya said that with the migration to a new name and brand, 9mobile promised to sustain and continuously provide innovative and value-adding propositions, which it had delivered since inception nine years ago.He said the new brand identity reflected the bold and creative attributes which the company shared with its valued subscribers.According to him, the rebranding will enable the company to connect more with its subscribers, especially the youth.“In our nine years of operations, we have remained at the forefront of innovation and take pride in consistently delivering superior experiences to our subscribers.“We continue to establish meaningful partnerships with our customers and partners by providing platforms that support their goals and aspirations,’’ he said.The CEO said that the new name and brand were a deliberate representation and confirmation of its Nigerian heritage.He said that the new identity was another phase of the telecommunications company’s evolution over nine years of operations in Nigeria.Olusanya said that though the company’s name and brand changed, the values on which it operated remained the same.He said that the new logo represented resilience and continuity, particularly of digital technology and continued impact on communication and human interactions.According to him, being a number-themed logo reflects the network’s futuristic slant.“The colour green, both its light and dark variants, reflects vibrancy, dynamism, life and youth, as well as the brand’s ‘Nigerianness’.“With the launch of our new brand, our commitment to providing our subscribers with best-in-class telecommunications services continues.“We live in a digitalised world and 9mobile is positioned to deliver more platforms, products and services, using the power of technology.“The vivacity of our new brand is an affirmation of our creativity and the recent launch of value adding services, such as our BlazeOn and Kwikcash platforms, are testaments to this,’’ he said.Olusanya said that over the years, the telecommunications company had built a strong network, which better-positioned 9mobile to continue delivering innovative solutions.He said that the values of innovation, customer-centricity and quality of service remained its guiding principles, even as the new management focused on driving efficiency and steering growth.The Chief Finance Officer, 9mobile, Mrs Funke Ighodaro, said that the immediate focus of the business was to drive value for the benefit of its customers.Ighodaro said that the approach and timing of the rebranding were evidence of the agility and responsiveness of the business.She said that the company’s new website was www.9mobile.com.ng.According to her, rebranding has commenced at all of the company’s offices, Experience Centres, online and physical touch points, to facilitate seamless integration.She assured that 9mobile would guard its position as the most customer-centric and leading innovative telecommunications company in Nigeria.