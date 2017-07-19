A 74-year-old Kano resident, Ashiru Suleiman has been remanded in prison custody by a Kano Magistrate court for allegedly raping his granddaughter.

Suleiman was arraigned before the court for defiling his 4-yr-old granddaughter and making attempt to rape another 5-yr-old daughter of his neighbour.

The accused person, who was charged under section 283 of the Penal Code Law, was said to have lured his victims into former Shari’ah court’s building at Rijiyar Lemo to commit the offence.

The case was reported to the police by one Suleiman Muhammad, the charge sheet, said.

“Suleiman criminally deceived and lured his granddaughter and his neighbour’s daughter, aged 5, into Shari’ah court premises and raped his granddaughter. He was caught while trying to rape the second girl,” it added.

The court also heard that the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of some injuries she sustained.

When the charge was read to the accused, he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge.

The presiding judge, Magistrate Aisha Muhammad Yahaya, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to 30th July, 2017‎.