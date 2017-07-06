Heart attacks are a huge concern in Nigeria. In fact, it’s one of the most popular causes of death, which means everyone should know what symptoms to look for before becoming a victim.

The average Nigerian’s diet paired with a stressful lifestyle is a catalyst for heart attacks, making them more prevalent in recent years. According to Mercola, stress not only increases inflammation, but it also triggers heart attacks.

Leading a healthy lifestyle – which includes a less stress – is pivotal for protecting yourself from this deadly illness. However, knowing the key symptoms for a heart attack one month before it happens can play an important role in saving lives.

Body Weakness – One of the key symptoms to look out for is body weakness. Your body feels weak because it is experiencing the arteries narrowing, meaning less blood flow and circulation. This leads to weakened muscles that could cause you to fall more easily. This symptom is a big red flag, so be careful if you’re experiencing body weakness.

Dizziness And Cold Sweats: Dizziness and cold sweats are another sign something is terribly wrong, as poor blood flow in the body cuts off a portion of blood flow to the brain. This restricted blood flow is something to look out for, as your body will feel clammy and unwell. Your brain needs adequate blood flow to operate properly and keep you feeling healthy. These symptoms indicate that a heart attack could be right around the corner.

Chest Pressure – If you are having chest pressure, you’ll want to get check out right away, as chest pain or discomfort is a major key that a heart attack could strike. The chest pain or pressure you may be experiencing will only increase as the potential heart attack nears. According to Livestrong, the pain can also drift into other areas of the body, such as the arms, back and shoulders.

Cold or Flu – If cold and flu-like symptoms are what you’re experiencing, there’s a good chance that a heart attack is on the way. Many people who have had heart attacks describe suffering from cold or flu-like symptoms just before having a heart attack.

Fatigue – Are you constantly feeling tired? Fatigue is a big indicator for a heart attack because it’s brought on by low blood flow to the heart. When the arteries narrow, your heart receives less blood, so it works a lot harder than usual. If you’re left feeling overexerted and tired, you should get checked out by your doctor.

Shortness of Breath – Another indication that a heart attack may be on the horizon is shortness of breath. When the arteries narrow and blood flow is decreased, your lungs aren’t able to get the blood flow they need to work properly. Your heart and lungs work together, and if one system isn’t working properly, it affects the other. So, if you’re experiencing shortness of breath, it could be a red flag that a heart attack is in the near future.