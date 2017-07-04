Parents of the six pupils kidnapped from Lagos State Model College, Igbonla in Epe have resigned to fate following their wards’ continued detention.The parents who now see updates on the state of affairs about their children from the media, wondered the source of the news, since the kidnappers had stopped communicating with them.Yusuf Farouk, Ramon Isiaka, Pelumi Philips, Peter Jonas, Adebanjo George and Judah Agbaosi were whisked away from their hostels- Yellow and Green houses- on May 25, by gunmen clad in police uniform.Despite N10million ransom raised by the parents and paid to the kidnappers, the criminals have continued to detain the pupils.Three of the parents in separate interviews said they were disturbed by reports that the kidnappers said they would not release their children.The parents, whose names would not be mentioned for obvious reasons, said the kidnappers have remained incommunicado for several weeks, adding that they were all confused and tired.One said: “We have not heard anything from the kidnappers since they collected the N10million and told us to go and get more money. They have stopped contacting us since then. I do not know where those who reported that the kidnappers have threatened to relocate our children to Niger Delta got their information.“I think the police should invite them for questioning. Maybe, they are in touch with the kidnappers. I read it online that the kidnappers said they will not release our children. That the police werw after them and so, they are using the children as shield and will move them to Niger Delta.“I am so tired. We all are tired. It is over 40 days now and we do not even know what is happening to the children. We have prayed, consulted and now, we are only waiting. We hope that our children’s case does not turn to another Chibok Girls.”Another parent, who also said they haven’t heard from the kidnappers, urged those spreading false information to be sensitive to their plights“A friend told me on Sunday that there was a story that the kidnappers would relocate the boys. He said the kidnappers said they will not release them and I was surprised. I asked him how the people who wrote the story heard? They should stop aggravating our pain. We have not heard from the kidnappers and we are praying that our kids return home safely. All we can do now is wait. We are all confused. We haven’t heard from them.”Meanwhile, there is an online campaign with the hashtag #Free6LagosBoys on Instagram canvassing their release and also praying for them.It was gathered that since June 19, a six minute daily prayer, which begins at 6pm is held on their behalf.So far, the police have maintained silence on efforts being made to rescue the pupils, insisting that such comments could jeopardise their rescue operations.