A 40-year-old mother identified as Monsurat Ayinde, has been arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly recruiting some thugs to beat up teachers in her child’s secondary school.

Ayinde is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Eigbejiale had earlier told the court that the woman committed the offences on July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Saje High School in Abeokuta.

Eigbejiale said that the woman engaged some thugs, who stormed the school and beat up six teachers.

According to the prosecutor, Ayinde “took the retaliatory action because a teacher flogged her child, leaving her with bruises.

“The accused hit a teacher, Mr. Monsuru Kusimo, on his left eye and injured him.”

The prosecutor further explained that the accused conspired with others still at large and caused a breach of peace in the school by disrupting its activities.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 249, 351, 355, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Ayinde, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate of the court, Mrs Adeola Adelaja, granted her bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned until Aug. 22 for further hearing.