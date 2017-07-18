37 persons have been reported killed in a fresh clash between farmers and herdsmen in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna, about 60 kilometres away from the state capitalThe Nation gathered that, the fresh round of violence erupted between farmers and herders on Sunday, when some Fulani youths went to a village at Ungwan Uka to avenge the killing of a certain Fulani herdsman said to have been attacked and killed some days back by some Kadara youths at a farm at Banono village.Meanwhile, Kaduna State Police could not confirm casualties figure as at press time.One of the Kadara youths who spoke on conditions of anonymity confirmed the killing but said the Fulani man that was killed was a known bandit who has been harassing the people of the area and was killed by a mob while trying to escape.He when this happened, the matter was explained to the Fulani community in the area who he said also knew the man to be a bandit but their youths insisted on avenging the man.“The Chief of kajuru even called them and spoke with them but we were surprised that in the early hours of Sunday morning, they came and carried out the attack,” he stated.Our correspondent learnt that the Fulani youths killed 5 of the youths they were said to have identified as having a hand in the killing of the Fulani herdsman in the attack but their action was said to have angered the Kadara youths who in turn mobilized themselves on Monday and launched an attack on the surrounding Fulani settlements, burning their tents and other properties while killing no less than 12 persons in that attack.An eye witness, Salisu Mohammed said on Monday after the attack, some security agents were drafted to the communities and things calmed down for the period they were around but said things got out of hand again when they left the bushes and the kadara youth launched another attack on the surrounding Fulani settlement and killed no less than 10.“These are the ones whose bodies have been recovered, as I’m talking with you, we don’t know the actual number of casualties as our people are scattered all over running for dear lives,” he stated.He said the victims were buried in a mass grave and that while at the site of the burial they also received information to prepare for the burial of another nine whose bodies were recovered at various points in the surrounding bushes.A Kadara Youth, who prefers anonymity, told our correspondent that, the youths have been restive following the attacks but said efforts have been on by their elders to calm the nerves of the restive youths as there is tension in the area.“We’ve been hearing of several attacks but when I called people in some of the communities, they say they’re not true,” he said but added that no less than 10 persons including a seven month old baby died in the attack.Meanwhile, when contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Sabo said the police is aware of a misunderstanding among some individuals in the community which later led to a clash when some people took the laws into their hands.He said the police and the army have however gone to the place and brought the situation under control.According to ASP Sabo, “not only the police but the joint patrol comprising the police and army are still there and situation has been brought under control. I spoke with them this afternoon and they confirmed to me they’re still there, there is no way this type of thing will happen and we will just withdraw like that,” he said.Sabo also said that, the command was yet to confirm the number of casualties and promised that, as soon as he confirms the casualty, he will get back to the press.