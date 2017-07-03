No fewer than 45 student delegates of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, in the course of the week, graduated from two universities in Belarus.

Three of them clinched first class honors in Information Technology from the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radio-electronics.

While a total of 29 majored in various fields from the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radio-electronics, 16 others trained in related areas at Brest State University, Belarus.

The graduation ceremony in Minsk was well attended by envoys from various countries with a Nigerian delegation from the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The First Vice Rector of Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics Dr Siarhei Dzit, in his speech, commended all the graduates for their resilience and expressed hope that they will apply the knowledge gained in advancing society.

He said: “As one of the best international school in Information Technology, we are known to produce graduates with the requisite technical knowledge to meet contemporary challenges in the industry. I am optimistic that these graduates can firmly take their place in world class firms to exhibit their professionalism”.

In a congratulatory message to the graduating students, the SA on Niger Delta, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, commended them for outstanding performance and urged them to “exude the highest level of competence and excellence in chosen area of vocation”.

He urged the graduates to put to gainful use the skills they now possess to place Nigeria on the map in Information Technology and other advanced technical areas.

The presidential adviser emphasised the resolve of the Buhari administration “to create opportunities in the region” and noted that as internationally certified technicians in specialised fields, the new graduates are better positioned to be part of government new projects in the Niger Delta.

He encouraged them to take advantage of current efforts by government to involve Niger Deltans in oil production through the establishment of modular refineries, community pipeline surveillance and massive job opportunities in railway projects across the region.

A representative of the delegates and first class awardee, Christopher Okorie, expressed appreciation and thanked the Federal Government and the Amnesty office for the unique opportunity given them to study in one of the best Universities.