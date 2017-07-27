About 262 Nigerians were on Wednesday returned from Libya .They distraught Nigerians were brought back aboard a chartered Libyan Airlines aircraft with registration number 5A-LAR.The aircraft landed at 10 pm at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.The returnees consists 108 males, 135 females, eight children and 11 infants.They were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Nigerian Embassy in Libya.The returnees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.Also on ground to receive them were officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).Addressing newsmen, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, NEMA, said the agency in collaboration with the IOM was working to ensure that Nigerians stranded in Libya are brought back home.The Director General who was represented by Mr Suleiman Yakubu, Zonal Coordinator, South West, NEMA, said both the federal government and state governments had initiated various programmes to rehabilitate and reintegrate the returnees into the society.He further advised Nigerians, especially the youths not to be lured into the quest for greener pastures, adding that there was enough opportunities in the country.