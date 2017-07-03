Some former ministers who served under the regime of the Peoples Democratic Party are meeting in Abuja on Monday (today).The meeting, according to its agenda indicated that the former ministers would deliberate on the future of the party.The meeting is to be attended by all former ministers who served in the regimes of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, late Umaru Yar’Adua and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.However, those who have resigned from the PDP are not expected at the meeting, which is going to be hosted by a former minister under Jonathan.According to a member of the forum, who also spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, the former ministers would discuss the modalities to be employed to prosecute the 2019 presidential election.He said, “Ex-PDP ministers from 1999 to 2015 are to meet in Abuja on Monday to chart a way forward for the party. The tendency for the forum to deliberate on the 2019 elections and the possibility of working out mechanism towards filling or supporting a candidate for the forthcoming presidential election is there.“Prof. Jerry Gana and other senior high ranking ex-ministers are expected at the meeting.”It was gathered that the forum would ask any of its members who had presidential ambition to indicate and might also set up a committee to scout for suitable and acceptable candidate.The agenda also indicated that the ministers would consider the option of shopping for another political party if the ongoing legal firework on who controls the PDP machinery did not go in their favour.Majority of members of the forum are supporting the party’s national caretaker committee, which is headed by a former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi.However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, which is relying on the Court of Appeal decision, is recognising Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the troubled former ruling party.Investigations by our correspondent however indicated that some members of the party, including former ministers, were behind the recently registered Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance by INEC.It was gathered that the PDP members, who are said to be loyal to the Makarfi faction, were planning to use the party as fall back option if the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Sheriff.A former minister, who also confided in our correspondent, said, “We won’t put all our eggs in one basket as we did in Ondo State during the last governorship election.“We are waiting for the Supreme Court to pronounce its judgement then Nigerians will know what we are up to.”He said that the new party also had some disgruntled members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in its fold.