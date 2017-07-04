The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has disclaimed “a fake and photo- shopped” banners of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, which has been circulating on the internet.





The banners are purportedly calling on Saraki to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Saraki had during his recent visit to Ilorin told Nigerians to wait till May, 2018 to know his next political ambition.

The APC, in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, said: “We had initially chosen to ignore the banner as we believed it was fake, and especially coming from somebody not well known among the supporters of the senate president.

“However, we later realised with dismay that certain otherwise credible media houses have latched onto the signpost issue and are making news stories out of it.”

“Before the issue of this fake and photo-shopped banner becomes an object of political mischief, on behalf of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the Kwara State chapter of the APC, we hereby totally dissociate the senate president from the fake banner, its contents and whatever it represents,” he said.