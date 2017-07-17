Defending champions of the Afrobasket Championship, Nigeria, has been drawn alongside Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and DR Congo in Group A for the 2017 edition.The competition will be co-hosted by Tunisia and Senegal from September 8 to September 16.D’Tigers will face Cote d’Ivoire in their opening game, before taking on Mali and DR Congo in Tunisia.Senegal’s capital city of Dakar will host two groups and Tunisia’s capital city of Tunis will host the matches of the other two groups.The top two teams from each group will advance to Tunis, which will also host the Final Phase (Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals) from September 14 to September 16.GROUP ANIGERIACote d’IvoireMaliDR CongoGROUP BAngolaCentral AfricaMoroccoGROUP CTunisiaGuineaRwandaCameroonGroup DSenegalMozambiqueEgypt,South Africa