No fewer than 2000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.The decamped members made their formal exit at a zonal rally of the APC, which held in Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.They are all from the northern zone of the state, which comprises of Wamba, Nasarawa and Akwanga LGAs.Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, described the event as a major boost to their party ahead of the 2019 elections,APC chieftains from the zone have been agitating for zoning of governorship candidate to the area.The event comes a day after a Five-man Supreme Court panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour on Wednesday ruled that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff should cease to be the PDP National Chairman.The court had ordered the PDP Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi to take over the leadership of the party.