A 19-year-old boy who visited a babalawo (native doctor) for “yahoo plus” which involves rituals, reportedly ran mad because he couldn’t finish his task.

Twitter user,  @NireAkintunde Oluwafunminrie, who disclosed this said he was called to join the boy’s family for prayers, as the teenager ran mad after he was told to eat three eggs which he did not completely do. Continue to read the story:










