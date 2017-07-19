A 19-year-old boy who visited a babalawo (native doctor) for “yahoo plus” which involves rituals, reportedly ran mad because he couldn’t finish his task.

Twitter user, @NireAkintunde Oluwafunminrie, who disclosed this said he was called to join the boy's family for prayers, as the teenager ran mad after he was told to eat three eggs which he did not completely do. Continue to read the story:





If you really want to have peace, plant the fear of God in your children from small. The FEAR OF GOD not man — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

I think people should chill on this all out run for money, especially youths... — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

So a friend of mine called me and ask that i join him in prayers for his 19 years old cousin that just ran mad — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

The 19 years old boy went to Babalawo for yahoo plus — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

On getting there, the Baba gave him 3 eggs to eat and told him he must finish eating all 3 or else something will happen — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

The guy must have thought, just 3 eggs? what is there? — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

Long and short , the guy couldn't finish the 3 eggs and ran mad straight — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

He managed to find his way home, but his family members saw him eating grass. — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017

When my freind told me, i was like just 3 eggs? But mehn those 3 eggs aren't ordinary eggs — Oluwafunminire (@NireAkintunde) July 27, 2017