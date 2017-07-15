An electoral alliance of 15 political parties, known as ‘The Mega Coalition’ has announced its endorsement of Sen. Andy Uba, as their consensus candidate for the November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election.The senator who represents Anambra South in the national assembly is one of at least 10 aspirants that have picked nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.‘Chancellor’ of the coalition and chairman, National Unity Party NUP, Chief Perry Opara in a statement said the decision was reached after series of meetings by the National Chairmen of participating parties in Abuja and Akwa and rigorous scrutiny of the numerous candidates for the plum job.“Sen. Andy Uba is cerebral, humane, quintessential, and less controversial, experienced and has the capacity to win elections in Anambra State. He has not lost an election before and has contacts at his finger tips to move Anambra forward. Andy Uba is a national figure who can reach any person in Nigeria irrespective of how highly placed. Andy Uba stands tall as an Iroko in Anambra State guber election.“He will be the bridge between the South East and the rest of Nigeria. He will bring peace and stability to Igboland and be a link to the Federal Government in attracting Federal presence to the South East Zone and Anambra in particular”, the coalition explained.Some of the parties in the alliance include the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria ACPN, Better Nigeria Progressive Party BNPP, Democratic Alternative DA, Democratic People’s Congress DPC and Democratic People’s Party DPP, National Unity Party NUP among others.The coalition noted that though APC is not a very popular party in the South East, it however parades the best and experienced candidates in the race for Anambra election.“There are also other qualified aspirants like Chief George Muoghalu and Dr. Chike Obidigbo and Dr. Obinna Uzor, Hon. Nwoye, Engr. Barth Nwibe and Dr. Obigboh of PDP. These aspirants also have capacity to win the race but among all, Sen. Andy Uba tops the pack”, the parties noted.Opara added that their consideration was not base on party platform but on an individual that has capacity to win the elections come November 18 2017.“We are not in enmity with APC, PDP or any other party. Our consideration is the candidate who is calm, calculated and has capacity to withstand the storm in running election.“When we win, we shall form a Government of State Unity GSU and everybody will be carried along. We don’t want winner takes all. We want inclusive government in Anambra State”, he added.The Coalition urged the APC leadership and the delegates in Anambra to choose Senator Andy Uba as their candidate for November 18th Election.“It is important to note that Mega Coalitions shall not nominate candidate of only the same party in every state. Each State shall be treated differently considering its peculiarities and the strength of a party and the candidate. It will not be APC all the way”, he concluded.