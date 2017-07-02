One hundred suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo who have been terrorizing residents of the State, especially in the Ikorodu axis have been arrested.The suspects were arrested in a joint operation carried out by men of the Lagos State Police Command, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Odua People’s Congress (OPC), as well as local vigilantes including Onyabo in Ikorodu on Saturday.The team, in the operation which started early on Saturday morning , moved around Ikorodu and combed the suspected hideouts of the members of the gang from streets to streets.The combined security team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Lagos Police Command, Mr. Imohimi Edgal and the RRS Commander, ACP Olatunji Disu, specifically combed black spots and suspected areas like Ikorodu, Ibeshe, Ita Maja, Ijede, Ipakodo and other areas, arresting about 100 suspects for questioning.The exercise was a follow up to a meeting which the National Coordinator of Odua Peoples’ Congress, Chief Gani Adams and Onyabo leaders held with security chiefs in the State last Friday.Confirming the operation, Public Relations Officer of Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous–Cole said about 40 police and RRS vehicles were used for the operation, adding that the exercise was part of the ongoing efforts to rid the State of the activities of the dreaded cult group.“We can confirm the arrest of 100 suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo and they are helping with ongoing investigation into the activities of the gang.“Government is on top of the situation and we like to use this medium to caution the people to desist from jungle justice.“We also like to assure residents that they are free to go about their normal activities without let or hindrance, as the police and other security agencies in the State are poised to make the State uncomfortable and hot for criminal elements to perpetrate their nefarious activities,” Famous–Cole said.