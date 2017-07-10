Here are 10 common male health problems. Health problems are inevitable, the male body cannot and will not remain in perfect condition always. Keep reading and discover 10 common health problems that affect men.

Type 2 diabetes: The men at the highest risk for the type 2 diabetes are older, obese or overweight, have family members who have type 2 diabetes, and or those who have metabolic syndrome. In addition, men who are inactive, smoke, or have certain dietary patters have an increased risk of developing the disease.





Impotence: Impotence is also known as erectile dysfunction. There are certain factors that cause impotence. These reasons include obesity, excessive smoking and use of alcohol and other recreation medications, etc. In addition, impotence can be caused by stress and performance anxiety.





Prostate cancer: Prostate cancer is cancer that forms in tissues of the prostate. This health problem usually occurs in older men. The exact causes of prostate cancer are unknown.





Colon cancer: Colon cancer is cancer that forms in the cells of a man’s colon. The causes of colon cancer include age (in most cases men are over age 50), family history of colon cancer, obesity, poor diet, smoking, acromegaly, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, polyps, and physical inactivity.





Testicular cancer: Testicle cancer forms in the tissues of a man’s testicles. Testicular cancer usually occurs in young or middle-aged males. There are two main types of testicular cancer: seminomas and nonseminomas. Unfortunately the cause of testicular cancer is unknown.





Heart disease: There are several types of heart diseases that men can suffer from. The CDC states that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. There are several medical conditions and lifestyle choices that may put males at a higher risk for heart disease which include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, alcohol use, overweight and obesity, poor diet, and physical inactivity. Nine out of ten men with heart disease have at least one of these risk factors.

Prostatitis: is a disease of the prostate gland. It can cause pain in the groin, pain during urination, difficulty urinating, and related symptoms. Prostatitis is not one single condition, it is a group of disorders with related symptoms. The different types of prostatitis include bacterial prostatitis, chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic.

Pain, and Asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis: The cause of bacterial prostatitis are common strains of bacteria. The bacteria are most likely transported in urine that leaks from the urethra into the prostate. The causes of chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain include immune system disorder, nervous system disorder, psychological stress, infection, pressure on the prostate from other diseased tissue, and traumatic injury. No single factor has been labeled as the cause; more than one factor may be at work. The causes of asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis are unknown.





Hypertension: Hypertension is another word for high blood pressure. Men who are especially at risk for hypertension include African Americans, older adults (age 60 and up), men who are overweight, and those who have “high normal” blood pressures.

Obesity: Obesity can result from energy imbalance. When a man consumes more calories than he burns, the energy balance is tipped toward weight gain. Genetics, environment, behavioral, and socioeconomic factors can all lead to obesity. Obesity can cause a wide range of health problems in men which include heart disease, arthritis, diabetes and increased risk of strokes.





Injury: According to the CDC, the leading cause of fatal accidents among males is motor vehicle crashes. Falls and poisoning are other leading causes of fatal accidents in men. To avoid injuries involving motor vehicles all a man has to do is be cautious, wear his seat belt, go the speed limit, never drive under the influence, and never drive while sleepy. To avoid injuries involving falls and poisonings, a man should use common sense and precautions.