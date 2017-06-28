Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, who decided to troll Bobrisky on Instagram, was engrossed in a face-off with the Nigerian cross dresser.

According to Uche, Bobrisky should stop scaring kids with his ‘incredible looks’. He went further to disclose that Bobrisky’s looks scared his sister’s kids.

Here’s what he wrote;

“Stop frightening our kids with your “incredible” looks @bobrisky222am sorry bro, you know i always defend you? but i can’t take this anymore, you just scared the hell out of my elder sisters kid with your looks, please its high time you stop this, the poor girl woke up to see your pics on television, and she started crying , I’ve never seen her cry like this before, brother, please stop all this, its not getting funny anymore, please go back to your natural look, stop giving our kids unnecessary nightmares…we can’t be casting and binding recession away from Nigeria and at the same time dealing with this… Am not trying to pull you down, but its just a candid advice from a brother. Don’t take it the wrong way… #repost#lagos#nollywood#follow#regrann”

However, Bobrisky who read the post, decided to tell him how much of an idiot he is.



