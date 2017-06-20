Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has slammed the General Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, over his comments aimed at Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Bakare, speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, had said “the next in line might not be king”.

However, in a series of tweets, Omokri mocked the cleric for losing the presidential election with Buhari in 2011.

He wrote: “Tunde Bakare can’t condemn removal of CRK from our curriculum but can send coded messages to Osinbajo about ‘next in line’ not being king!

“PMB ran with you and lost. He ran with@ProfOsinbajo and won. Maybe if you had “shown off” you would not have lost the election for Buhari!

“If Osinbajo’s show off leads to Naira appreciation, diesel price drop and prompt payment of salaries, then all politicians should show off!”