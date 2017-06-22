A Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere Renewal Group, has said the South-West does not need a consultative meeting with acting President Yemi Osinbajo to discuss Nigeria’s unity as being demanded by some people.In a statement on Wednesday by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Kunle Famoriyo, the ARG said, “Yoruba people are never the agitators and our aspirations have never lacked clarity since the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo published ‘Path to Nigerian Freedom’ in 1947.”The ARG also urged the South-West governors to discharge their responsibilities by constantly taking into consideration the changing political dynamics of the nation for their decisions in order to cater for the welfare and security of the people in their domains.The group lauded Osinbajo for his interventions aimed at dousing tension in the polity.