Abubakar Yakubu on Tuesday in Abuja emerged as the new President of the Nigeria Kick-Boxing Federation after he defeated Gospel Obolo 33 votes to 8 to win.Obolo automatically became the federation’s vice-president based on a consensus.In his acceptance speech, Yakubu thanked God for giving him the position of the president and also thanked the delegates for conducting themselves peacefully for the elections to hold.“It was a keenly contested election and it shows the passion people have for the game,’’ he said.Yakubu assured that all contestants would join hands to develop the game.“My vision is to take kick-boxing to the grassroots. We want to make it the most popular combat sport in the country,” he said.