Former Nigerian midfielder, Etim Esin, has warned that Super Eagles must be wary of wounded Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.He said despite poor outing at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, Cameroon remains a formidable side.African champions, Cameroon, were dumped out of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup after losing 3-1 to world champions – Germany in their last Group B game on Sunday.They also lost 2-0 to Chile and drew 1-1 with Australia.But Esin said the Super Eagles must present their best players for August’s 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo.He told complete Sports, “For me, Cameroon are still a side to reckon with despite their poor outing at the Confederations Cup.“I think the Confederations Cup has served as a platform for them to prepare for the game against the Super Eagles.“From what I saw of Cameroon at the Confederations Cup, they were physical. And the only way the Eagles can overcome them is to make sure our experienced players are available for the World Cup qualifier.“The Eagles need players who will use their experience to subdue them because if we hope to present the same players who lost to South Africa, they will be out-muscled by this physical Cameroonians.”