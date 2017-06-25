 Wizkid wins BET award for second consecutive year | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Wizkid wins BET award for second consecutive year

12:19 PM 0
A+ A-
Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has won the BET award for the Best International Act category.

The singer was announced the winner on Saturday in Los Angeles, US.
This is the second straight year the former EME star will be winning the award.
Wizkid beat four other Nigerian artistes — Davido, Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Tekno — to the prize
The quartet was nominated alongside AKA, Babes Wodumo, Nasty C and Stonebwoy.

Last year, the ‘Closer’ singer was nominated alongside Yemi Alade.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top