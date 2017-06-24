A group known as Nigerian Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders’ Forum has called on Arewa youth groups to withdraw the quit notice issued to Igbos living in the North.The Forum also called on the coalition of the Niger Delta militants to withdraw the ultimatum issued to Northerners to return oil blocks controlled by them and leave the region.Making the appeal during a briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, spokesperson for NENYLF, Mr. Imoh Okoko, explained that the move would promote peace and unity in the country.While commending the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for dousing the tension created by hate speeches and quit notice orders issues by some ethnic groups in the country, Okoko revealed that the forum would soon organise a meeting of youth leaders of all ethnic groups in the country to help maintain peace in Nigeria.He said, “We as a forum are calling on Arewa youths to withdraw the quit notice issued to Igbo people living in the North and also urged the coalition of Niger Delta militants to withdraw its ultimatum for the return of oil wells.“We are doing this for peace to reign and for the unity of this country. We urge the Arewa youths to see Nigeria as a place where people can stay and do business without fear. We want them to see the Igbos as their brothers.“The Igbo people should also stop the agitation for Biafra and the division of Nigeria. We are aware that there are a lot of problems causing these agitations and we appeal to the Federal Government to see how these problems can be solved.“It is necessary that the Federal Government begins to speak with the youths of various ethnic nationalities in the country. On our own, we are organising a meeting of the youth leaders from all ethnic nationalities next week Thursday in Abuja. The meeting will be attended by representatives of all agitators in the country.”Okoko lauded state governors for their stand on the country’s unity, adding that the forum would not support any group trying to distract the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in moving the nation forward.