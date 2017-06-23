 Wike’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Tam-George resigns | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Barely a day after, Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike,  sacked the Commissioner for Works, Bathuel Harrison, the Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers state, Austin Tam-George has reportedly resigned his position.

Tam-George tendered his resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Though content in the letter has not been seen, it has, however been gathered that Tam-George, a Senior Lecturer of Communications at the Pan-African University was uncomfortable with Governor Nyesom Wike’s style of leadership.


