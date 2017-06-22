Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has for the second time relieved the Commissioner for Works, Batheul Harrisson of his appointment.









A statement from Government House, Port Harcourt says the sack of Harrison takes immediate effect.

The former commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works.





No reason was given for his sack.





It would be recalled that this is the second Commissioner of Works that will be sacked by Governor Wike since he assumed office in 2015.





Kelvin Wachuku was the first Commissioner of Works to be sacked. He was sacked last year for an unknown reason.