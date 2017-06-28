The ruling All progressives Congress, APC, has said that the commitment of the current government to fix the nagging problems of insecurity and the economy was the reason for the delay in the restructuring of the country.

The claim was made by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, yesterday when he spoke with The Guardian.

He faulted claims that the APC was playing politics with the issue, adding that the issue of restructuring of the country may not be placed on the front burner before 2019.

He said, “My own take is that every government has its own priority and you will agree with me that if you have to deal with the issue of Boko Haram or you need to deal with the issue of the economy that has gone into recession and all that, you have to get your priorities right.

“I don’t think it would be a wise move to add the challenges of restructuring if you have not dealt with the problems that affect the average Nigerian.

“So when people are hungry, when people are losing jobs, when people’s salaries are not being paid I think any responsible government would consider this to be a priority even while it still believes in the restructuring of the country.

“The issue of restructuring is never a gimmick. It is in the manifesto of our party. How can that be a gimmick? That is why I said that the fact that it has not been done does not mean that it would not be done.”