The lawmaker representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, has raised alarm over alleged plans to assassinate him.





According to him, the plot was as a result of his decision to champion the cause of his constituents who were allegedly killed and maimed daily by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen. ‎

Ivwurie, in a statement yesterday, explained that some individuals from the northern part of the country were using the security agencies to muzzle him in an attempt to silence him.

He said: “A Kaduna State-based group petitioned the Minister of Interior and National Security Adviser accusing me and the Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Friday Osanebi, of alleged proclamation of genocide against the Fulani and Hausa in our constituencies.

“The threat I am currently facing is as a result of my decision to champion and stand in the gap for the people of my constituency who are killed and maimed daily by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

“I have been invited by the Delta State Police Command on several occasions and I made it clear to them that as a law abiding citizen, with respect for the Nigerian constitution, I will not make such unscrupulous statement against any section of the country.”

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, through his media aide, Agbanashi Obinna, said: “The allegation by the group is not true and should be treated as a figment of the imagination of the authors.”

Confirming the investigation by the police on the lawmakers, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim said: “A civil rights movement reported the duo to the National Security Adviser over their utterances.

“We (police) have been tasked to investigate and report back to the Inspector General of Police but they both denied the allegations. Investigation is still ongoing.”

It could be recalled that Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had sent a 7-man investigative team to Delta to look into the criminal activities of armed Fulani herdsmen in parts of the state.